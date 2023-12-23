Rajamahendravaram: Electrical sub-engineer arrested in bribery case

Rajamahendravaram : A sub-engineer at Maredubaka Electrical sub-station in Mandapet mandal of East Godavari district was caught red-handed by the ACB officials while accepting bribe of Rs 70,000 here on Friday.

According to Additional SP Ch Sowjanya, Mullapudi Srinivasa Rao of Dulla village approached the electricity authorities for digging a bore well at his Uncle Mutyala Gopalakrishna’s farm.

In this regard, Sub-Engineer Prasad asked bribe of Rs 70,000 to make an estimate and process the application. As no bribe was given, the estimation slip was not given even after months. Srinivasa Rao complained to Rajahmundry ACB officials regarding the issue and ACB officials visited the substation on Friday. As planned, Srinivasa Rao handed over Rs 70,000 to Sub-Engineer Prasad and additional SP Sowjanya and other ACB officers raided his office and arrested the officer. Inspectors Vasu Krishna, Satish, Srinivas, and SI Wilson participated in the raid. Addl SP said that employees who accept bribes will be punished. She advised people to approach ACB if any government employee asks for a bribe. A case has been registered against the accused and investigation is underway.