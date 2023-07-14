Rajamahendravaram: Implement SC, ST Sub-Plan Act, demands Adivasi Mahasabha

Rajamahendravaram (East Godavari district) : Adviser of Adivasi Mahasabha Inapurapu Suryanarayana said that although the Andhra Pradesh government had issued GO (No.91) in March this year to review the implementation of SC and ST Sub-Plan Act in the last decade, it is regrettable that no review has been conducted on the matter so far. As there are only two months to review the implementation of this law and submit a comprehensive report, he demanded that appropriate measures be taken in that direction.

Speaking at a press conference held at Rajahmundry Press Club on Thursday, Suryanarayana said that a committee has been formed under the chairmanship of Tribal Affairs Minister P Rajanna Dora to review this law, in which 19 MPs, MLAs and MLCs were members. The committee will review the implementation of the Act and report to the government by September with appropriate recommendations for proper and better implementation, he said. But, even after four months, this committee has not met various departments, institutions, research systems, organisations and individuals working on the problems of SCs and STs and received advice as indicated in the GO, he pointed out. He demanded on behalf of the Adivasi Mahasabha that this committee should focus on the implementation of the SC and ST sub-plan. Suryanarayana suggested implementing the SC and ST Sub-Plan Act as a district unit like in Karnataka, Kerala and Maharashtra for achieving better results. He demanded that the law should be amended so that strict action can be taken against the officials who suppress this act and diverted funds.

As done by the Telangana government, Andhra Pradesh was also asked to amend this law and remove the 10-year time limit. He suggested that the remaining funds for one year should be included in next year’s budget. As mentioned in the law, the State committee should conduct a review every six months and the district committee constituted under the Collector should conduct a review every two months. He also demanded to conduct a social audit every year.

Adivasi Mahasabha leaders Araganti Veerabhadra Reddy, Yelagada Nageswara Rao, Chilakapati Venkata Ratnam and others were present at the press meet.