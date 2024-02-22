Rajamahendravaram: Officials review progress of voter enrollments, corrections

Rajamahendravaram : District collector and District Election Officer K Madhavi Latha said that voters must apply only through Form 8 to transfer their vote to another place. A meeting was held with representatives of political parties at Collectorate meeting hall on Wednesday. Voter registration is a continuous process.

Speaking on the occasion, collector said that in case of changes, additions, and deletions of more than 0.1 per cent of voter registration, reports with relevant details will be sent as per the guidelines of the Election Commission. Randomisation will be conducted in the presence of political parties after the Election notification.

She said that new voter registration applications will be received only through Form 6. Collector informed that the vote located elsewhere will be deleted automatically through technology, following Form 7. In this way, voter list will be prepared without duplicate votes.

Details of the applications resolved from December 10 to February 20 have been provided to the political parties. Collector said that 16,875 out of 18,843 forms for new voter registration have been approved and 1,968 are pending. She said that out of 19,679 forms for removal of voters, 10,567 have been approved and 9,112 are under consideration. She said that 26,894 out of 29,014 Form-8 applications have been accepted. N Ramesh (Congress), PV Lakshmi (BJP), SS Murthy (CPI-M), Ch Srinivasa Rao (TDP), and others were present.