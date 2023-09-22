Rajamahendravaram: Officials told to expedite construction of houses

Rajamahendravaram : East Godavari district collector Madhavi Latha directed the officials to complete 14,009 houses allotted to the district under phase-2 for the construction of houses for the poor by December.

On Thursday, the collector held a Zoom conference with housing officials and MPDOs from the camp office. She said that the construction of 19,929 houses in the district has been completed under phase-1.

She said that in the second phase, 14,009 houses were given as a target for the district and the construction works are in progress. Officials are told to take steps to provide infrastructure.

She said that there are 11,423 houses under construction at the basement level, 1,850 at the roof-level and 736 at the completion level. The collector said that the construction of houses that have not yet been grounded should be taken up and steps should be taken to drill boreholes in the Jagananna layout colonies. The works will be inspected at the field level soon. Similarly, 6,000 pits have been given as a target for the district, she said.