Rajamahendravaram: State govt claiming Central welfare schemes as its own says Purandeswari

Rajamahendravaram : BJP state president Purandeswari alleged that the State government is claiming Central schemes as its own by pasting its stickers on them. The Centre took serious note of the unilateral promotion of Central schemes with state tag, she said.

Addressing media here on Wednesday, she said that action has been taken against the complaint about changing names of Central schemes by Jagan Mohan Reddy government in the state.

She said that the Central government will reconsider the release of funds in case of such false propaganda schemes. Even during the TDP regime, false propaganda was spread about Central schemes.

To deal with the situation, the Viksit Bharat Yatra was undertaken and the yatra is going on successfully with 115 vehicles in AP and party workers and public are also being made aware of central schemes, she said.

She criticised Jagan’s government for playing with the lives of poor with poor-quality liquor, selling government assets, and unemployment for youth. The BJP, which has provided good governance in the country, should be given an opportunity to serve the state as well, she said.

She said that the Centre has sanctioned Rs 100 crore for the construction of ESI Hospital in Rajahmundry and funds were also sanctioned for Morampudi flyover, airport terminal, development of railway stations, Amrit scheme, and Jaljivana Mission.

She said that roads connecting Rajahmundry and Suryapet Road, Rajahmundry to Vizianagaram via Araku and Lambasingi road are being constructed and more than Rs 6,500 crore is being spent on the development of the Rajahmundry to Duvvada, Kovvur - Bhadrachalam railway lines.

Later, Purandheswari visited the ESI hospital which was under renovation in Rajahmundry with central funds along with local leaders.