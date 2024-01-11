Rajamahendravaram: TDP, YSRCP flayed for not addressing water issues

Live
Rajamahendravaram : Rashtriya Praja Congress (RPC) party president Meda Srinivas criticised the MPs and MLAs for not addressing the sufferings of people.
Speaking to the media at the Rajahmundry Press Club on Wednesday, he said the people’s representatives of TDP and YSRCP are not undertaking any development works in Rajahmundry.
He said that drinking water problem in the city has remained the same for decades and said that life of people in Rajahmundry has become chaotic with the establishment of Happy Street and Eat Street.
He called upon people, mainly youth and students to not vote for the candidates of ruling and Opposition parties in the upcoming elections and advised to vote for the RPC which has been fighting for 30 years on public issues. The TDP and YSRCP have no right to seek votes, he said.
He expressed concern over AP Land Titling Act brought by the state government and demanded immediate withdrawal of the Act. RPC leaders AVL Narasimha Rao, Kothapalli Bhaskara Ram, Simha Durga Rao, K Raju, and Lanka Durga Prasad were present.