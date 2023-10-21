Rajamahendravaram: YS Jagan Mohan Reddy turned AP into bankrupt State, alleges TDP

Rajamahendravaram : TDP Politburo member Gorantla Butchaiah Chaudhary said that the Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has bankrupted the state by incurring debts of Rs 68,000 crore in six months. He questioned Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman how the Central government tolerates this financial indiscipline. He alleged that during Jagan Reddy’s rule, the state was mired in debt and was ruined in all fields.

Speaking to media at Lokesh Camp Residence here on Friday, he said that the welfare schemes being promoted by the government are not actually being implemented.

He said that there are 6 lakh auto drivers and Vahana Mitra funds have been given to only 2 lakh persons. He said that while there are six lakh handloom workers, only 80,000 have received government assistance.

Gorantla criticised that 27 schemes were cancelled for Dalits and all rights are being taken away under sections 144 and 30 in the state. The Chief Minister, who broke his word by saying that he will make pension amount Rs 3,000 has caused a loss of Rs 22,000 crore to 60,00000 pensioners. Butchaiah Chowdary alleged that Jagan Mohan Reddy has illegally looted lakhs of crores of public money in the last four and a half years. Jagan Reddy has diverted central schemes of Rs 1.1 lakh crore for his benefit.

He criticised that Rs 8,600 crore were diverted from rural development schemes and Rs 32,000 crore in MGNREGA. He said that the Jal Jeevan Mission scheme was stopped in the first phase. The scheme being implemented with the funds of the Central government was named Jagananna Arogya Suraksha.

Gorantla alleged that Rs 25,000 crore were looted through the supply of cheap liquor and sales without bills, and Rs 25,000 crore were looted by selling sand with fake weigh bills without receipts.

These are directly reaching Tadepalli Palace, he alleged. The CM imposed a burden of Rs 54,000 crore on the people through an increase in electricity bills. He alleged that irregularities took place in coal purchases and power purchase agreements. Gorantla said Visakhapatnam has become the main centre for land grabbing.

The land records are being changed. He criticised that Rs 80,000 crore were looted through land irregularities. He said that even 2.20 lakh TIDCO houses completed during the TDP regime have not been given to the beneficiaries so far.

He said that the Jagan government could not build at least two thousand houses in Rajahmundry. He criticised that YSRCP leaders stole Rs 50,000 crore by buying seepage lands at high prices. Bills are not given to contractors. He felt that the farms were lying fallow due to the lack of a 9-hour electricity supply for agriculture.