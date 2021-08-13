Rajasekhar assumes charge as LIDCAP Chairman

Kakumanu Rajasekhar, who was recently appointed as the Chairman of Leather Industries Development Corporation of Andhra Pradesh (LIDCAP), assumed the charge on Thursday at the Lidcap office in Tadepalli, Guntur district.



Speaking on the occasion, Rajasekhar said he would strengthen the corporation and help the workers. He said that he prepared an action plan to develop the LIDCAP. Rajasekhar said Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had given importance to the BCs, Dalits and minorities in appointments of the chairmen to various corporations in the State.

Energy Minister Balineni Srinivas Reddy attended as the chief guest.

Speaking on the occasion, Balineni Srinivasa Reddy said the YSRCP government gives priority to the weaker sections, Dalits, BCs and minorities in appointment of chairmen to various corporations. He alleged that the previous TDP government had ignored the development of Dalits, minorities and backward classes. He said the State government has sanctioned 38 lakh house site pattas to the poor and taking up construction of houses.

LIDCAP Managing Director K Harshavardhan, General Manager M Pushpavati, assistant manager N Adhikari and others attended the oath taking ceremony in Tadepalli.