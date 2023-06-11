Ramraj Cotton 250 th store launched in Vijayawada

VIJAYAWADA: Tollywood Hero 'Victory' Venkatesh inaugurated RamRaj's Cotton 250th store in Vijayawada on Sunday along with Ramraj's Cotton founder and Chairman KR Nagarajan. Speaking on the occasion, film actor Venkatesh said that Ramraj cotton brought back our Dhoti tradition again and now the Dhoti passion is going well among the youngsters and public as well as in the corporate world because of the efforts of Ramraj Cotton. '

He recalled that he had inaugurated the 100th Showroom four years back, and now launched the 250 th showroom at Vijayawada; he hoped that he would participate in the opening ceremony of the 1000 th branch in the near future. Venkatesh also informed that around 10,000 persons were given employment opportunities in the Ramraj Cotton across all the showrooms. He said that he was really happy to be associated with Ramraj Cotton.