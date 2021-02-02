Ration door delivery begins in Krishna district

Vijayawada: Door delivery of ration started in the urban areas of Krishna district on Monday. A total of 263 ration delivery vehicles allotted to Vijayawada Municipal Corporation and municipalities of Gudivada, Machilipatnam, Pedana, Nuzvid and Nagara Panchayats of Nandigama, Jaggaiahpet, Vuyyur, Kondapalli, Tiruvuru and Penamaluru.



Due to the election code, the ration door delivery started in only urban areas of Krishna district. After the elections, door delivery will be launched in the rural areas.

The Civil Supplies department has allotted 817 ration delivery vehicles to Krishna district. The Civil supplies department has made arrangements for the door delivery of ration in the urban areas.

District collector Md Imtiaz inspected the distribution of ration in Padavalarevu area on Eluru road on Monday. He also inspected the biometric, ration, rice bags, weighing machines. He spoke to some white ration card holders and enquired about the service.

He said rice, red gram and sugar distributed to the beneficiaries. He said the mobile ration units have many benefits and the officials get clear information on passing of vehicle, delivery of ration etc.

Joint Collector K Madhavi Latha and other officials present on the occasion.