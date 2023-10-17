Ravindra lambasts suppression of people’s rights by state govt

Vijayawada: TDP leader and former minister Kollu Ravindra alleged that the state government is suppressing the rights of the people and the opposition parties by foisting false cases and arresting them without any valid reason.



Ravindra came down heavily on the YSRCP government on Monday when the police detained him while he was at the Bandar fort temple in Machilipatnam to mark the Dasara festivities.

He alleged that Inaguduru circle inspector V Venkateswara Rao had illegally detained him when he went to the temple for the prayers. He said the YSRCP government is not tolerating even the peaceful protests in the state against the arrest of TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu. The police had been arresting TDP leaders without showing any reason or issuing notices.

Ravindra alleged that YSRCP government loathes the backward classes. He made it clear that he had not given a call for Chalo Rajamahendravaram and not tried to disturb the law and order in Machilipatnam.

He said the backward classes people would leave Andhra Pradesh and go to other places if the government asks them to leave the state. He asked the Jagan Mohan Reddy government to kill all the backward classes people if they hate and dislike them.

Meanwhile, TDP activists and supporters of Ravindra staged a protest near the Bandar fort after he was detained near the temple by the police. The TDP leaders strongly condemned the detention of Ravindra and heated arguments took place between the TDP workers and the police.

The TDP activists questioned how the police would arrest without issuing notice to the former minister. The police pacified the angry TDP protestors.