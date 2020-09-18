Receiving award from Chandrababu Naidu a memorable moment: Classical Dancer Sowmya

Vijayawada: Bhagavathula Sowmya is a classical dancer born in a traditional classical dance family. Her father Bh Venkatrama Sarma and grandfather Bhagavatula Yegna Narayana Sarma also are renowned Kuchipudi dance teachers and both have composed many dance ballets. Sowmya started learning dance from her father and started giving stage performances at the age of five. Though she is young in age, she has given more than 7500 performances during her dance career so far. 'The Hans India' met Sowmya to know her great memories in her dance career.



"I feel proud because I was born in a great Kuchipudi dance family on both father and mother's side. I would like to be the bridge between the past Kuchipudi legendary gurus and future dance learners and I like to continue the dance legacy in future also," said Sowmya.

Sowmya did masters in both Kuchipudi and Bharatanatyam and also in English language. She got a Central Government Scholarship for a period of 12 years. Sowmya extensively visited the United States of America and participated in many seminars and also trained a number of students in Virginia, Connecticut, San Francisco, California States. She has performed in both TANA and NATS.

"It was a memorable moment when I was nominated for the prestigious Ugadi Puraskar in the year 2016 by the Andhra Pradesh Government and the award received from the then Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu. Though I have received many recognitions and awards during my career so far, this Ugadi Puraskar will never vanish from my memory. I always feel happy when my performance was appreciated by the connoisseurs. Another area where I feel happy is sharing my experiences to my students which will be the lessons for them," humbly said Sowmya.

Besides performing mythological roles like Krishna, Vivekananda, Mahishasura Mardhini, Godadevi, Usha, Annamayya, Sarmistha, she also participated in many social awareness dance ballets like Parinama Sravanthi, Rutuchakra, Viswasanthi, Swapna Radham. She said each and every character is challenging and I tried to justify it to them.

"I like dance. I love to dance and I continue to perform dance... It is my life... Each and every moment of dance I enjoy. I request the connoisseurs to encourage all the dance forums and artistes," she concluded her chat.