Reveal PRC report details before Oct 27 meeting: Employee JACs

Vijayawada: Leaders of the AP JAC and AP JAC- Amaravati have requested Chief Secretary Sameer Sarma to reveal the 11th PRC report details to the employees association before conducting the Joint Staff Council meeting scheduled on October 27.

Bandi Srinivasa Rao, chairman of the AP JAC and Bopparaju Venkateswarlu, chairman of the AP JAC- Amaravati on Thursday met the Chief Secretary and submitted a memorandum on their demands at the Secretariat.

Later, briefing the media, the two leaders said the monetary and finance related issues will be discussed on October 27 in the Joint Staff Council meeting. They demanded that the government take steps for the payment of salaries on the first day of every month and reveal the 11th Pay Commission recommendations. They also demanded that the Contributory Pension Scheme should be scrapped immediately and contract employees be regularised as per the assurance given before the Assembly elections.

The two leaders said Chief Secretary has assured that he would take steps for the participation of officials related to the Finance department.

JAC leaders Hrudaya Raju, YV Rao, KV Siva Reddy, DS Kondaiah, KS Prasada Rao were among others who met the Chief Secretary.