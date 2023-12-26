Rich tributes paid to Vajpayee on his birth anniversary

Vijayawada: BJP State president Daggubati Purandeswari on Monday described former Prime Minister Atal Behari Vajpayee as a statesman and political thinker who had brought about telecom revolution in the country.

Purandeswari paid rich tributes to Vajpayee on the occasion of his birth anniversary at the party State office here on Monday.

She garlanded the portrait of Vajpayee and paid homage. Speaking on the occasion, she said India emerged as a strong nation with Pokhran nuclear test conducted under the regime of Vajpayee. She said India is now witnessing the results of the telecommunication sector developed under the rule of Vajpayee. Referring to PM Modi’s rule, she said the Central government is working with the objective of transforming India into a developed country by 2047. She announced that the BJP will hold OBC Morcha public meeting in Visakhapatnam on January 7. She said the All India BC Welfare Development Board national general secretary K Subbarayudu will join the BJP at the OBC morcha meeting. She informed that OBC Morcha leaders will participate in the public meeting.