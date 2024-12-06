Rs 347 cr scam in Guntur Mirchi Yard: Atchannaidu

Guntur: Minister for Agriculture Marketing K Atchannaidu informed that an investigation by the Vigilance and Enforcement department has uncovered a Rs 347 crore scam in the Guntur Mirchi Yard, linked to a lack of business activity.

During a review meeting held at the Agriculture Marketing Commissioner’s office in Guntur city on Thursday, he stated that he expects to receive a detailed report from the Vigilance and Enforcement department very soon.

He assured that he would work toward implementing the e-NAM (National Agriculture Market) system in the Guntur mirchi yard to facilitate improved pricing for farmers.

He also promised to systematically resolve all issues in the Guntur Mirchi Yard and announced plans to relocate the yard to Prathipadu, where a new facility will be established on 200 acres, complete with all necessary amenities for farmers.

The minister highlighted the need for a system to issue licenses to commission agents operating in the mirchi yard, stating that licenses should only be granted to financially stable individuals involved in mirchi business.

Atchannaidu said that, in China, traders are producing red chillies locally, which has led to a decline in exports to that country.

Special chief secretary, Agriculture Marketing B Rajasekhar, Agriculture Marketing Commissioner Vijaya Sunitha, regional joint director and agriculture marketing K Srinivasa Rao participated in the meeting.