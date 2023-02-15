Rs 8,406 cr sanctioned for AP railway, infra projects: Kishan Reddy

Vijayawada: Union minister of tourism, culture and development of North-eastern region G Kishan Reddy on Tuesday said the Centre had sanctioned developmental works worth Rs 8,406 crore for railway projects and infrastructure in Andhra Pradesh in the Union budget presented recently. He said the allocation of funds to Andhra Pradesh is 20 per cent higher compared to the previous year.

Kishan Reddy flagged off the extension of Dharmavaram-Vijayawada express train up to Machilipatnam along with other BJP leaders at railway station. Passengers of Rayalaseema and Palnadu region now can travel up to Machilipatnam with extension of the train.

Speaking on the occasion, Kishan Reddy said the he spoke to the Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav and discussed the Railway projects and extension of trains in two Telugu states.

Kishan Reddy said the railways is mainly focusing to reduce the travel time and increase the amenities to passengers. Emphasis is given to electrification works and doubling of tracks. He announced that Shirdi-Vijayawada express train will be extended up to Machilipatnam, Hubli-Vijayawada train up to Narasapuram, Nandyala-Kadapa train will be extended up to Renigunta, Visakha-Kachiguda train up to Mahaboob Nagar. Referring to Vijayawada, he said the Vijayawada railway station will be developed like airport terminal.

The Union minister said he requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to introduce Vande Bharat Express between Secunderabad and Tirupati and hopes the train will be sanctioned.

He said Vista Dome train will be introduced between Vizag and Araku valley to promote tourism. The passengers can see the scenic beauty of Araku valley in the transparent Vista Dome train. Tenders have been finalised for the development of Nellore and Tirupati railway stations. He said railways plays very important role in the development of the country and the railways is increasing its network to even remote areas of the country. He said Rs 300 crore was allocated for the tripling of line between Vijayawada and Kazipet.

BJP state president Somu Veerraju, Machilipatnam MP V Balashouri, Vijayawada railway divisional manager Shivendra Mohan, Vijayawada mayor Rayana Bhagyalakshmi and other officials were present.