SAFE & ALC Science Expo from March 2

Vijayawada (NTR district): In connection with National Science Day on February 28, Andhra Loyola College and Step Ahead For Equality (SAFE) along with eight other colleges are organising three-day SAFE & ALC Science Expo -2023 from March 2.

Addressing the media, Andhra Loyola College vice-principal Fr Dr YS Prabhu said that students of 8, 9 and 10 classes as juniors and students of degree and professional courses as seniors could compete in five categories - biological, physics, social sciences, mathematics, science and technology - to show their talent. He appealed to the students of all schools and colleges and the general public to participate in the expo and make it a grand success. Apart from first, second and third prizes, participation certificates would be given to all the students.

The NGO and SAFE announced a special prize for the winner in social sciences category with the title 'Gender Equality'.

MLC Lakshmana Rao said that the expo is aimed at helping students to bring out their innate talent in various issues. He said that the Indian Constitution promotes scientific temper among the citizens.

SAFE president G Jyotsna said that the expo is also intended to bring awareness among the youth regarding gender equality which should start from home.

The partner colleges include KVSR SCOPS, ALIET, LBRCE, DIET, PSCMR, SRR&CVR, KBN and NDC.

MLC KS Lakshmana Rao, DI Ravi Kumar, SAFE president G Jyotsna, secretary G Vani, DSO Hussain, Shubha, Mamata and others were present at the press meet.











