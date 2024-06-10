  • Menu
Sarvodaya Trust members pay rich tributes to Ramoji Rao

President of Sarvodaya Trust Dr GV Mohan Prasad along with members Matta Jayakar and Dr Nagesh Chennupati paying tributes to the late Ramoji Rao at Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad on Sunday
Vijayawada: President of Sarvodaya Trust Dr GV Mohan Prasad along with members advocate Matta Jayakar and Dr Nagesh Chennupati from the United Kingdom...

Vijayawada: President of Sarvodaya Trust Dr GV Mohan Prasad along with members advocate Matta Jayakar and Dr Nagesh Chennupati from the United Kingdom paid their respects to the late Ramoji Rao at Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad on Sunday.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr GV Mohan Prasad said that Ramoji Rao through his value-based principles touched the lives of millions of people, particularly within the Telugu-speaking community worldwide. “The loss of Ramoji Rao garu is colossal and irreparable. He was the pride of the Telugu people and his memory will be cherished for generations to come. His contributions to society have not only set high standards but will also continue to inspire future generations to aspire towards greater heights,” he said.

