Live
- With fire in the belly, Bandi Sanjay walks into Modi team
- Embrace radiant skin and bold lips for a fresh look
- Reducing single-use plastics for a sustainable future
- Welfare Party of India congratulates Chandrababu Naidu
- Hands-on approaches to enhance theoretical understanding
- Young adults, women more susceptible to multiple sclerosis, experts say
- Reopening of schools gets postponed by a day
- 12-foot python strays into residential area in Srisailam
- TGPSC to Conduct Certificate Verification Group-4, merit list released
- Krishna district people disappointed as Balashouri misses Union Cabinet berth
Just In
Sarvodaya Trust members pay rich tributes to Ramoji Rao
Vijayawada: President of Sarvodaya Trust Dr GV Mohan Prasad along with members advocate Matta Jayakar and Dr Nagesh Chennupati from the United Kingdom...
Vijayawada: President of Sarvodaya Trust Dr GV Mohan Prasad along with members advocate Matta Jayakar and Dr Nagesh Chennupati from the United Kingdom paid their respects to the late Ramoji Rao at Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad on Sunday.
Speaking on the occasion, Dr GV Mohan Prasad said that Ramoji Rao through his value-based principles touched the lives of millions of people, particularly within the Telugu-speaking community worldwide. “The loss of Ramoji Rao garu is colossal and irreparable. He was the pride of the Telugu people and his memory will be cherished for generations to come. His contributions to society have not only set high standards but will also continue to inspire future generations to aspire towards greater heights,” he said.