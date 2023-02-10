Sathya Sai Trust signs pact with state govt to provide ragi malt to 38 lakh students

Vijayawada: Sri Sathya Sai Central Trust on Thursday entered into an MoU with the Andhra Pradesh government to provide ragi flour and jaggery powder to be served as nutritious ragi malt to about 38 lakh students.

A press release from the organisation said the MoU was signed in the presence of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Director, midday meals scheme, of the government met the managing trustee and trustees of Sri Sathya Sai Central Trust on January 11 this year and presented the proposal during which the district collector and the district Educational officer of Sri Sathya Sai district were also present.

The trust has agreed to provide ragi flour and jaggery powder for making the nutritious healthy drink (ragi java) to be served in the schools in the morning sessions to about 38 lakh students at a cost of Rs 42 crore for those from Classes I to X in about 44,392 schools spread in 679 mandals across the state, it said.

It may be noted that The Hans India on February 4 published a news item to the effect that the state government is going to serve ragi java to government school students under midday meals from March 1.(PTI)