Sattenapalli: Sri Krishna Advance Scanning Centre inaugurated

Sattenapalli: Chamber of Commerce president Challancherla Sambasivarao and Veda Seeds Executive Director Tulasi Dharmacharan inaugurated Sri Krishna Advance Scanning Centre next to Sujatha Lakshmi Hospital in Sattenapalli on Sunday.

Chalancherla Sambasivarao said that it is very happy that a scanning centre with modern technology is available to the people in Sattenapalli.

Tulasi Dharmacharan said that the main purpose of ultrasound scanning is to identify the sources of disease in human body and provide them with quick treatment and added that most of the rural people live in Sattenapalalli area and this scanning centre is very useful for their needs.

Dr Marishetti Rajyalakshmi, MD (Radiology) said they will take ultrasound scanning with latest technology.

She explained that scanning related to panoramic view, micro vascular and doppler studies will be clear through ultrasound scanning with advanced technology. She urged locals to use more services through this scanning centre.

Vanga Rajagopal Reddy, Dr Chittem Laxman, Dr Kanta Jagdish, Thota Ranga Rao, Gudi Satish Kumar, Pullagura Chandrasekhar, Kadiri Ganesh, Gajula Sairam and others were present on the occasion.