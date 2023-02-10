  • Menu
SCR cancels few trains from February 9 to 10 in Vijayawada division

Highlights

The South Central Railway has cancelled some trains in Vijayawada division from 9th to 11th of this month due to track maintenance works.

The South Central Railway has cancelled some trains in Vijayawada division from 9th to 11th of this month due to track maintenance works. South Central Railway officials have announced that till date some trains have been cancelled completely and others partially. He said that some trains were cancelled on Thursday and one train was partially cancelled.

Vijayawada-Bitragunta (07978), Vijayawada-Guduru (07500), Ongole-Vijayawada (07576) trains on 9th and 10th of this month, Guduru-Vijayawada (07458) on 10th and 11th, Kakinada Port-Visakhapatnam (17267) on 10th, Visakhapatnam- Kakinada Port (17268), Vijayawada-Ongolu (07461), Vijayawada-Guntur (07783), Bitragunta-Chennai Central (17237), Chennai Central-Bitragunta (17238) trains have been cancelled.

Similarly, Kakinada Port-Vijayawada (17258) train between Kakinada Port-Rajahmundry on 10th of this month and Vijayawada-Kakinada Port train (17257) between Rajahmundry-Kakinada Port on 9th and 10th of this month have been partially cancelled.

