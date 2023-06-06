SEB seizes 7222 kgs Ganja

VIJAYAWADA: Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) officials have booked 169 cases and arrested 710 persons in connection with the Ganja cases in the state in the month of May.

The SEB teams conducted raids and searches across the state and seized 7222 kgs ganja. Commisioner of SEB M Ravi Prakash in a press release on Tuesday said the Special Enforcement Bureau along with the local police conducted searches and raids in the state and booked 169 cases related to supply and sale of Ganja.

He said five persons were arrested in connection with the three Drugs cases and seized 4.23 grams of Methylenedioxy-methamphetamine (MDMA) and 3100 injections of Pentazoyacene.

He said 1274 persons were arrested and 13,828 litres of illicit liquor seized and the police registered 1215 cases in the state. He said the SEB teams have arrested 1007 persons and seized 11353 literes of Non Duty Paid Liquor (NDPL) in connection with the 896 cases.