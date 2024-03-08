Sharmila asserts SCS is the right of AP people

Vijayawada: Stating that there will be no development in Andhra Pradesh without Special Category Status (SCS) which is the right of the people of the state, Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Y S Sharmila urged the party cadre to ‘fight like lions’ to get the SCS. She said the Congress Party is committed to achieve SCS and will fight for it. She urged the party workers to take up a massive campaign on the benefits of SCS and explain to people how the state will develop if SCS is accorded.

She along with the Congress leaders took the pledge to fight for the SCS at the ‘Nyaya Sadhana Pledge’ programme organised by the party at a private function hall at Mangalagiri in Guntur district on Thursday. Several hundred party leaders and workers participated in the programme. Addressing on the occasion, Sharmila said she would not rest till the AP gets SCS. She alleged the TDP and YSRCP government have not fought for the SCS for the last 10 years since bifurcation of the state, stating that the two parties had misled the people on the issue.

Sharmila alleged that TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu and Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy mortgaged the self-respect of the Telugu people before the BJP. Andhra Pradesh youth would have got lakhs of jobs if SCS was accorded to the state by the Union government. She lamented there is no capital for AP even after 10 years of bifurcation, adding that other states Tamil Nadu, Telangana and Karnataka are developing rapidly while Andhra Pradesh was moving backwards in development. Sharmila said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had given many assurances to the people of Andhra Pradesh as part of bifurcation Act but grossly ignored them in the last 10 years.

She alleged both TDP and YSRCP have alliance with the BJP and both parties surrendered before the BJP and Narendra Modi. She urged the Congress cadre to explain to the people about the SCS and fight to get it.

“BJP means Babu, Jagan and Pawan. Voting for the YSRCP, Jana Sena and TDP is voting to BJP,” he said. Congress senior leaders JD Seelam, Pallam Raju, APCC working presidents Mastan Vali, Sunkara Padmasri and other leaders were present.