Sharmila ready to contest LS polls from Kadapa

Vijayawada:Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Y S Sharmila said on Thursday that she was ready to contest the elections from any constituency in the state as per the instructions of the Congress high command. She held a meeting with the YSR district Congress leaders at Andhra Ratna Bhavan here on Thursday. Later, interacting with the media, she said all Congress leaders should be prepared to contest elections as per the instructions of the party. YSR district Congress leaders unanimously asked Sharmila to contest from Kadapa Lok Sabha seat where her cousin and accused in murder of their uncle Y S Vivekananda Reddy YS Avinash Reddy is the YSRCP candidate. She reacted positively to the demands of the party leaders, but sources say there is no green signal from the party high command.

Sharmila said the party has received over 1,500 applications from the aspirants to contest the polls and the Central party leadership will decide the candidates. She said so far, the party had not announced names of contesting candidates.

She questioned why YSRCP MP Avinash Reddy did not fight for the Kadapa steel plant. She asked government advisor Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy to get prepared for the defeat of YSRCP.