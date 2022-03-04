Shekhawat, CM YS Jagan to interact with Polavaram displaced today

Vijayawada: Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy will inspect the Polavaram project and rehabilitation colonies on Friday, February 4, along with Union Jal Shkti minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat. As per the schedule, the Union minister and Chief Minister will reach Indukuru-I Polavaram rehabilitation colony at 10 am and interact with Polavaram displaced people. Later, they will visit Tadwai rehabilitation camp in West Godavari district at 11.20 am and interact with the colony people.

Then both will reach Polavaram dam site at 12.30 pm and inspect the progress of project works which will be followed by a review meeting. Shekhawat and the Chief Minister will go through a photo exhibition on the progress of Polavaram project at first. They will inspect fish ladder works and guide bund works. Later they will inspect the powerhouse, lower cofferdam, gap-II works and radial gate works.

Both the Union minister and Chief Minister will return to Vijayawada in the evening.

The visit of Union minister follows the repeated appeals by the state government and MPs to approve revised estimates for the project. Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy and YSRCP MPs met Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking release of pending funds for the speedy completion of the project.