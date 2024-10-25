Shrimp farms highly prone to EHP infection

Vijayawada: Given the fact that Andhra Pradesh accounts for over 73 per cent of the country’s shrimp farming, it is facing the threat of Enterocytozoon hepatopenaei (EHP), a microsporidian parasite.

According to the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR), the probability of EHP disease occurrence in the aquaculture is at a frightening 49 per cent. This statistic underscores the critical need for aquaculture professionals to adopt robust strategies for managing EHP.

Annually, the estimated losses due to EHP are around 49,000 metric tonnes of shrimp worth Rs 4,000 crore. The EHP not only affects individual farms but also has broader implications for the shrimp farming industry, influencing employment and livelihoods across rural and urban communities.

In essence, EHP is a silent profit killer in shrimp farms, severely impacting shrimp health and farm profitability.

To tackle these challenges, multinational company Kemin introduced Pathorol, an innovative solution designed to effectively manage EHP losses and enhance shrimp health. Addressing the media here on Thursday, Global Research and Development Director of Kemin Dr M Rajalekshmi said that Pathorol, a phytogenic-based solution promotes shrimp hepatopancreatic health and reduces the impact of EHP.

Commercial director Dr C Sugumar, Global Marketing Director Grin Swangdacharuk, Regional Director Krishnan P, technician Dr Vivek also spoke.