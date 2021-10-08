South Central Railway rolls out three-in-one Trisul goods train

Vijayawada: For the first time, the South Central Railway (SCR) introduced 'Trisul' goods train by clubbing three goods trains to operate as a single haul goods train. The train was formed at Vijayawada and operated as a single train upto Duvvada which is the last station bordering SCR jurisdiction.

The SCR claims that the initiative was taken to speed up the operation of goods trains so that the empty wagons could be transported to their loading point in the last possible time and to help in meeting the demands of the customer expeditiously.

In addition, the SCR stated in a communiqué on Thursday that the clubbing of three trains into a single train would reduce the manpower needed so that they could be used for other train operations. Moreover, the operation of three trains as a single train also saves the precious path for operating other trains.

Thursday's train, consisting of 176 wagons and chugs at an average speed of 50 kmph.

General Manager of the SCR Gajanan Mallya appreciated the officers and the staff for operating the long haul 'Trisul' from Vijayawada to Waltair division of East Coast Railway. He said that running of these trains will improve the overall freight performance of the zone and it is win-win situation to both Railways as well as the freight customers.