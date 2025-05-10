Special Secy stresses on modernising APCO, Lepakshi

Vijayawada: Special Chief Secretary (Handlooms and Textiles) RP Sisodia emphasised the need to modernise and transform the APCO and Lepakshi organisations into vibrant, profitable, and globally competitive entities.

He presided over a high-level review meeting at the APCO Central Office here. The meeting focused on evaluating the current status and charting a forward-looking strategy for the two AP’s flagship institutions dedicated to the promotion of handlooms and handicrafts.

Managing Director Viswa Kumar gave a detailed presentation on operations, challenges, and new opportunities for expansion.

Sisodia laid out a series of strategic directives, beginning with the integration of all product lines under a single retail roof through unified, multi-brand showrooms. This would enable a consolidated brand identity and a more attractive experience for customers, promoting cross-selling and greater footfall.

Sisodia directed the immediate development of a mobile marketing application and a WhatsApp-based marketing strategy to engage customers directly.

In order to explore new revenue streams, Sisodia proposed allowing private advertising within showroom spaces, which could be monetised without disrupting retail ambience. A crucial financial reform discussed was the appointment of a single banker to handle all transactions, preferably one that could provide CSR contributions, lower interest rates, and free software for financial and operational management. He also stressed the adoption of a double entry system of accounting to ensure transparency, accuracy, and better financial discipline across departments.

To extend the global footprint of Andhra Pradesh’s traditional crafts, Sisodia also called for the export of handloom and handicraft products to international markets, especially the United States, where a large Indian Diaspora exists with strong interest in heritage and handmade products.

APCO general managers Nageswara Rao and Raja Rao and Lepakshi senior manager Venkateswara Rao also participated.