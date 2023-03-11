Special vigil on ganja peddlers, says CP

Police Commissioner Kanthi Rana Tata said the police have put a special surveillance over Ganja peddlers, who bring ganja substance from Chintapalli and Paderu agency areas. So far, NTR district police Commissionerate has arrested 230 accused in 80 ganja cases.





The Police Commissioner inaugurated Gunadala police station building at Madhura Nagar here on Friday, along with Vijayawada Central MLA Malladi Vishnu, Vijayawada East YSRCP in-charge Devineni Avinash and Vijayawada DCP Vishal Gunni. The operations of the Gunadala police station were started in May 2022 at Machavaram police station. For the public convenience, the station was shifted to Madhura Nagar. Speaking on the occasion, the Commissioner observed that crime would be decreased by setting up the station at Madhura Nagar area. He said that by the orders of the State DGP, they had launched anti-ganja programmes across NTR district.





Trainee IPS Nachiketh, AR ADCP K Srinivasa Rao, Central ACP Khadar Basha, South ACP Dr B Ravi Kiran and Gunadala CI Krishna Mohan and others were present on the occasion.