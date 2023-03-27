Sridevi resorted to cross-voting in MLC election, alleges MP Nandigam Suresh

Vijayawada: Bapatla MP Nandigam Suresh challenged Tadikonda MLA Undavalli Sridevi for a debate over cross-voting in the recently concluded MLC elections.

He alleged that she sold her vote to the TDP under the direction of former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and stated that she has no moral right to talk about YSR Congress party. He said that he was ready to prove that Sridevi resorted to cross-voting. Speaking to mediapersons at the party office here on Sunday, the MP said that Sridevi spoke to the media following the directions of Chandrababu Naidu.

Referring to the statement of Sridevi that she has threat from YSRCP leaders, the MP dismissed the charge. "She only faces threat from the TDP," he said and added that the TDP is noted for playing caste politics to gain political mileage.

The MP said that Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy has vast respect towards Dalits and offered berths in the State Cabinet to several Dalit leaders including women. He said that Sridevi only read the TDP script at the press conference on Sunday. Sridevi's political career came to an end as she switched her loyalty to Naidu, Nandigam Suresh predicted.

The MP said that the YSRCP was ready for an open debate on the issues raised by Sridevi and condemned her comments on YSRCP leaders. Linking caste to her misdeeds is not correct, he added.