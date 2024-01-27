SRM-AP celebrates 75th Republic Day

Neerukonda (Guntur district) : SRM University-AP celebrated the 75th Republic Day with Vice-Chancellor Prof Manoj K Arora unfurling the national flag.

Panchayat secretaries of the neighbouring five villages Neerukonda, Kanteru, Nidamaru, Kuragallu and Pedaparupudi also took part in the function. They were felicitated by the Vice-Chancellor Dr Vinayak Kalluri, Dean (Academic Affairs). These villages have been adopted by the university to develop into smart villages through student projects and ventures. “On this momentous day, let us remember the golden heritage of our nation and pay homage to the architect of our Constitution Dr BR Ambedkar. Let us strive towards achieving Viksit Bharat@2047 by channelling the energy and intellect of our youth into developing our nation and society and shaping students into global citizens,” said Prof Arora addressing the campus community.

The Republic Day celebrations commenced with an awarding ceremony where staff that had completed five years of service at the university were bestowed with a token of appreciation and gratitude. Students were awarded accolades for victories at various competitions at South Zone championships and Bravery awards were presented to security personnel and staff who rendered their service during calamities. A parade by the university security personnel paying tribute to the country and various cultural programmes by students were highlights of the event.