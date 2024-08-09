  • Menu
ST Commission seeks help for rape victim’s family

State ST Commission member Vaditya Shankar Naik visits the girl’s house and consoles the family

Eluru: State ST Commission member Vaditya Shankar Naik urged the government to extend support to the family of a 4-year-old girl who was raped in Pallerlamudi village of Nuzvid mandal.

He visited the girl’s house in Pallerlamudi on Thursday and consoled the family.

Speaking on the occasion, Shankar Naik said that the incident was unfortunate. He said that he strongly condemns the atrocity against the girl.

He appreciated the police and district administration for arresting the accused immediately and expediting the investigation of the case.

A case has been registered under the POCSO Act and a compensation of Rs 5 lakh has been demanded for the victim’s family.

He asked for 50 per cent compensation of Rs 2.50 lakh as soon as the reports were received, 25 per cent after filing the charge sheet and the remaining 25 per cent after the conviction of the accused.

Shankar Naik asked the authorities to complete the investigation of the case expeditiously and take steps to punish the culprit and provide all possible support to the affected family.

Kotaramachandrapuram ITDA Project Officer G Seenu Kumar, In-charge RDO Bhaskar, In-charge Tahsildar Subbarao, Agriculture Officer Chamundeshwari, Gollapally PHC Medical Officer Nejma, Rural CI Ramakrishna, Police, Revenue staff and others accompanied him.

