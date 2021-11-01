Stanford University accords recognition to ANU professor

Vijayawada: Prof N Veeraiah of Physics department of the Acharya Nagarjuna University, is ranked 3,867 among the 2,69,833 scientists in Physics and Astronomy in the worldwide ranks announced by the Stanford University to the scientists working in various disciplines.

Prof Veeraiah is ranked 49th among Indian scientists and 1st in Andhra Pradesh, according to Dr G Sahaya Baskaran of Andhra Loyola College here on Sunday.

Dr Sahaya Baskaran said in a statement that Prof N Veeraiah has got 40 years of research and 34 years of teaching experience. He published about 350 research articles in various international reputed peer reviewed journals and delivered more than 100 Invited talks at various national and international conferences. He handled several research projects funded by DST, DRDO, DAE, CSIR and UGC.

Under his guidance 50 students have got their PhD degrees and 52 students have obtained M Phil degrees, all of them on glass/glass ceramic materials.

At present, he is Associate Editor of Optical Materials, a prestigious Elsevier journal. He received several honours that include AP Government Best Teacher Award 2015, AP Scientist Award 2010 and Fellow of AP Akademy of Sciences 2013.

He is a visiting Professor of Jan Dlugosz University in Poland. He has visited several foreign universities on academic assignments that include Italy, Japan, Poland, Portugal, Croatia, Czech Republic, Romania, Germany and others.

From 2002 to 2018 he worked as Professor in Physics at Acharya Nagarjuna University.

In recognition to his outstanding research, UGC has awarded BSR fellowship and he is currently working as UGC-BSR faculty fellow in Physics at ANU.

"The recognition by Stanford University is a feather to his cap," said several scholars, who congratulated him on the recognition.