State govt colluding with Centre in helping corporates: CPM

Vijayawada (NTR district): In response to the call given by CPM national leaders to protest against the policies of the Modi-led NDA government, which favoured Adani causing immense damage to the common man in the country, State party leaders headed by State executive committee member Ch Babu Rao staged a demonstration at the head post office here on Friday.

CPM leaders Donepudi Kasinadh, K Sridevi and corporator Boyi Satyababu and others led the demonstration.

They said that the Modi policies irreparably damaged the country and the financial condition is in doldrums.

'The Union Budget only helped the corporate houses. The budget imposed more taxes on people while cutting subsidies on food, fertilisers, cooking gas and others. The allocations to education, medical service, welfare, agriculture and others were reduced. The Union finance Minister did not utter the name of Andhra Pradesh let alone allocate budget for the State for various projects like capital city Amaravati, Polavaram project, implementation of bifurcation assurances, special category status, special allocation for backward areas and others,' they pointed out.

The CPM leaders flayed the State government for colluding with the Centre in handing over valuable State ports, airports, power plants and valuable land to Adani companies. Though the machinations of Adani were exposed, the State government is still making agreements with Adani companies, they alleged.



