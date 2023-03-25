'Statistics holds bright future for students'

Central Mandal Revenue Officer Vennela Srinivas told the students that they have a very good future as statisticians. He inaugurated a two-day Sankhya-2023 programme, organised by the Department of Statistics of Andhra Loyola College here on Friday. The MRO told them that all the government surveys are being done by only statisticians and threw light on the roles of NSSO and CSO in data collection and interpretation. He underlined the importance of the subject statistics in data analysis. He recollected the Statistics Day as the birthday of PC Mahalanobis.





Vice-Principal of PG and III-year UG Fr Dr Lourduraj spoke on the importance of statistics in the research field. He appreciated students and staff of the statistics department for organising such a student beneficial programme. He encouraged the students to get proficiency in the subject of computer science also. Head of the Department Dr N Srinivasa Rao hosted the programme. All the faculty of the statistics department attended the event.