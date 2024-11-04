Stop drilling boreholes at Kappatralla, demands CPM

Vijayawada: CPM State secretary V Srinivasa Rao on Sunday urged Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu to take measures to stop drilling of boreholes for the assessment of uranium reserves at Kappatralla village in Kurnool district.

The CPM leader said the Centre has given permission for the drilling boreholes to assess the uranium reserves in the region and it created uproar in the villages.

In a letter to the Chief Minister on Sunday, the CPM leader said people of 12 villages are worried and they staged a protest on WSaturday opposing the drilling of boreholes.

Srinivasa Rao has appealed to Naidu to hold discussions with the Central government and take steps to stop the drilling. He recalled that disasters were caused by uranium in many parts of the world.

He said people living in 12 villages will face many health hazards due to uranium extraction and lush green agriculture lands will be ruined.

He said the pollution caused by the uranium extraction would affect the health of farmers cultivating their lands under Handri Neeva canal and it would also pollute water tanks, canals and drinking water.

The CPM leader said the future generations in the region would suffer due to uranium mining. He said the State government should suspend the permission for drilling as the local people are strongly opposing the activity.

Srinivasa Rao said he was optimistic that Chandrababu Naidu would respond positively and appeal to the Central government to stop the drilling.