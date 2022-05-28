Stop political dramas in the name of bus yatra: Sailajanath

Vijayawada (NTR district): Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy should stop forthwith political dramas in the name of social justice bus yatra, said Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Dr Sake Sailajanath.

"Instead the Ministers' bus yatra should go to Konaseema to ensure social justice and do real justice to the family of the Dalit driver Veedhi Subrahmanyam who was brutally murdered."

The PCC chief said in a statement released from the party headquarters Andhra Ratna Bhavan here on Friday that there was none to protect the Dalits, women and the downtrodden from the attacks. He demanded justice to the family of Subrahmanyam. It is grossly unjust to remain a mute spectator when Dr Ambedkar was humiliated. The Chief Minister should visit Konaseema to know the ground reality. The issue would not have aggravated if the Konaseema name was announced at the time of announcing the names of all the districts. He lambasted the government for not building a single social welfare hostel for the scheduled castes students. He recalled that the Congress government had extended loans to the SC entrepreneurs up to Rs 2 crore without any collateral security.