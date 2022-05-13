Strive to do justice to people, Governor to IAS probationers

Vijayawada: Addressing IAS and IFS probationary officers during an interaction programme held at Durbar Hall in Raj Bhavan here on Thursday, Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan said that they must think about the nation and understand the problems faced by the downtrodden people of society.

Ten IAS probationary officers of 2020 batch, allotted to Andhra Pradesh cadre and two Indian Foreign Service (IFS) probationary officers undergoing training in the State, called on Governor Harichandan. He said that the Constitution provides equality before law and equal protection of law to all citizens and as officers of the top most civil service, it is their responsibility to ensure that these Constitutional provisions are available to all.

The Governor further said that the responsibility lies on them to ensure that the welfare schemes implemented by the Central and the State government reach the intended beneficiaries and no eligible person is left out and there should not be any scope for discrimination.

"It is your foremost duty to see that the downtrodden people of society who are neglected and deprived of many of the privileges, get all the benefits for which they are actually eligible," said the Governor.