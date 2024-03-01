Live
- Hyderabad: Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi to attend Singapore’s World Cities Summit
- Bollineni to quit TDP?
- No option except to quit party
- More priority to common devotees in Srikalahasti Brahmotsavams
- Officials told to ensure efficient water distribution in summer
- Civilians’ woes worsen as nighttime curbs are back at Eagle Chowk area
- BJP likely to announce first list of Lok Sabha candidates including 8 from Telangana
- CMR launches its 30th showroom at Hayathnagar
- AP Intermediate Exams begins in 1,559 centers across the state
- Caste Census Report Raises Concerns In Karnataka Congress
Just In
Suspense continues on Vijayawada West
Jaleel Khan meets Lokesh, asserts that he will continue in TDP
Vijayawada: Suspense is continuing on who will contest from TDP-Jana Sena alliance in Vijayawada West Assembly constituency. Former MLA and Vijayawada West TDP aspirant Jaleel Khan on Thursday met TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh and reiterated that he would continue in the party.
His recent meeting with YSRCP leader Aalla Ayodhyarami Reddy sparked speculation that he may quit TDP and join YSRCP.
On Thursday, Jaleel Khan announced that he would continue in the TDP and work to strengthen the party in the state. Lokesh has assured that he would take care of political future of Jaleel Khan. Another TDP Muslim leader is also asking for the ticket. Md Fataulla is the state TDP Minority Cell general secretary. He has been in the TDP for the last 30 years and one of the staunch supporters of TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu and general secretary Lokesh. He is the former co-option member of the VMC.
On the other hand, Jana Sena leader Pothina Mahesh is insisting that the alliance should allot ticket to him from West constituency. He is associated with Jana Sena for a long time and earlier contested in 2019 from Vijayawada West.
Jana Sena is asking for two seats in erstwhile Krishna district, the Vijayawada West and Avanigadda. But the two alliance parties are yet to decide on seat sharing.