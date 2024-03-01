Suspense continues on Vijayawada West

Vijayawada: Suspense is continuing on who will contest from TDP-Jana Sena alliance in Vijayawada West Assembly constituency. Former MLA and Vijayawada West TDP aspirant Jaleel Khan on Thursday met TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh and reiterated that he would continue in the party.

His recent meeting with YSRCP leader Aalla Ayodhyarami Reddy sparked speculation that he may quit TDP and join YSRCP.

On Thursday, Jaleel Khan announced that he would continue in the TDP and work to strengthen the party in the state. Lokesh has assured that he would take care of political future of Jaleel Khan. Another TDP Muslim leader is also asking for the ticket. Md Fataulla is the state TDP Minority Cell general secretary. He has been in the TDP for the last 30 years and one of the staunch supporters of TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu and general secretary Lokesh. He is the former co-option member of the VMC.

On the other hand, Jana Sena leader Pothina Mahesh is insisting that the alliance should allot ticket to him from West constituency. He is associated with Jana Sena for a long time and earlier contested in 2019 from Vijayawada West.

Jana Sena is asking for two seats in erstwhile Krishna district, the Vijayawada West and Avanigadda. But the two alliance parties are yet to decide on seat sharing.