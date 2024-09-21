Swachhata Hi Seva campaign held at parks

Vijayawada: As part of the ‘Swachhata Hi Seva’ campaign, Vijayawada Municipal Corporation Commissioner Dhyana Chandra participated in a sanitation drive organised at Rajiv Gandhi Park and River Front Plaza.

During the event, Commissioner Dhyana Chandra mentioned that as part of ‘Swachhata Hi Seva,’ sanitation drive was organised in areas where people spend leisure time.

He said Swachhata Hi Seva programme is being celebrated from September 17 to October 2. He stated that the goal of Friday’s programme is to clean up parks like Rajiv Gandhi Park, River Front Plaza and scrap parks with the cooperation of city residents.

The VMC also conducted rallies on Besant Road and Krishnaveni Road educating the people about the dangers of using single-use plastics.

TDP floor leader Nelibandla Balaswamy participated in the single-use plastic ban rally held on Besant Road. Speaking on the occasion, he urged everyone to take a pledge to make Vijayawada a plastic-free city and ban the use of single-use plastic.

He flagged off the rally at Besant Road. VMC Additional Commissioner (Projects) K V Satyavati, chief medical health officer Dr P Ratnavali, sanitary supervisors, inspectors, secretaries, students and residents participated.