Take action on PHCs reporting zero deliveries

Vijayawada: Commissioner of Health and Family welfare Dr S Venkateswar has instructed the Director of Public Health and Family Welfare Dr Padmavathi to take action on the officials of the Primary Health Centres (PHCs) where zero delivery cases are reported in the State.

Dr S Venkateswar has made it clear that stringent measures will be taken against the officials if delivery cases are not increased in the Primary Health Centres in the State.

In a press release on Sunday, Dr Venkateswar said the government will take action if zero delivery cases are reported at the PHCs. He further said the government will take action on the medical officers if they fail to take action on the staff working in the PHCs where small number of deliveries is reported. He made it clear that zero delivery cases must not be reported in PHCs located in the tribal areas.

He said action will be taken on the medical officers if zero deliveries are reported in the last five years. He made it clear that the medical officers should improve the work performance. He suggested to the District Medical and Health Officers (DMHOs) to take steps to increase deliveries in the PHCS in their respective jurisdiction limits.