Tanguturi sacrificed everything for people

Rajamahendravaram (East Godavari district): In-charge Principal of Arts College P Srisailam Shastri praised Andhra Kesari Tanguturi Prakasam Pantulu as a great leader, who sacrificed everything for the country.

Srisailam Shastri was the chief guest at the 152nd birth anniversary programme of Prakasam Pantulu, organised by the Arts College Alumni Association on Wednesday on the college premises. He paid tributes to the statue of Prakasam by garlanding it.

Alumni Association president Mulla Madhav, Faculty Development Academy Programme Officer Nujila Srinivas, Alumni Association Vice-President SSR Bhargav, General Secretary Gadde Sudhakar, K Varaprasad, Y Vijayalakshmi, and others paid tributes.

Speaking on this occasion, Srisailam Shastri called upon the students to take inspiration from the sacrifice and daringness in Tanguturi Prakasam.

Noojilla Srinivas said that despite bravely facing the guns of the Britishers with the slogan Simon Go Back, Tanguturi’s fighting spirit was unstoppable and it was a bright moment in the struggle for Swarajya.

Mulla Madhav explained Tanguturi Prakasam’s association with Rajamahendravaram as an Arts College alumnus, lawyer, and municipal chairman. He said that the services of Tanguturi, who served as the first Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, and his life characteristics will be presented to the students on behalf of the former students.

Desireddy Balaram Naidu, M Srinivas, and others participated.