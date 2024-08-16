Tata group chairman to meet CM Naidu today

Vijayawada: As part of attracting investments and industries to the state, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is focusing on developing new industrial policy and trying to get both Central government and private sector investments.

As part of the Chief Minister’s initiative, Tata Group chairman Natarajan Chandrasekharan is going to meet Chandrababu Naidu on Friday at his residence in Undavalli. Later, a CII team led by D G Chandrajit Banerjee will meet the Chief Minister and discuss new industrial policy of AP.

It may be noted that the state government has initiated steps to attract investments in a big way and formulating new industrial policy to instil confidence among investors.