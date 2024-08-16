Live
- Odisha announces one-day optional menstrual leave
- BJD-BJP war of words over Odia ‘Asmita’
- Odisha has embarked on path of change: CM Mohan Charan Majhi
- Host of dignitaries attend At Home
- Rains, gusty winds lash several parts of Hyderabad
- Women will thrash KTR with broomsticks: TSWCDC chairperson
- Opposition trying to create confusion amongst farmers: Jagga Reddy
- Outrage over KTR’s comments: Women’s Commission takes suo moto cognisance
- KTR’s remarks on women travelling in RTC buses raise hackles
- Keeping an eye on creeping cams in city shopping malls
Just In
Tata group chairman to meet CM Naidu today
Highlights
Vijayawada: As part of attracting investments and industries to the state, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is focusing on developing new industrial...
Vijayawada: As part of attracting investments and industries to the state, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is focusing on developing new industrial policy and trying to get both Central government and private sector investments.
As part of the Chief Minister’s initiative, Tata Group chairman Natarajan Chandrasekharan is going to meet Chandrababu Naidu on Friday at his residence in Undavalli. Later, a CII team led by D G Chandrajit Banerjee will meet the Chief Minister and discuss new industrial policy of AP.
It may be noted that the state government has initiated steps to attract investments in a big way and formulating new industrial policy to instil confidence among investors.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS