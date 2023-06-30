TDP accuses YSRCP govt of adding 20L bogus votes

Vijayawada: TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu has said that they have so far identified over 20 lakh bogus votes in the state. He alleged that the YSRCP government has been resorting to registering bogus votes fearing defeat in the ensuing elections. He declared a war against bogus votes and irregularities in the voters’ list.



Addressing a voters’ verification programme at the party office here on Thursday, Naidu asked the party leaders to be cautious about the bogus votes being registered in various constituencies in the state.

He said the rank and file should be alert, find out where the votes of TDP sympathizers are being removed and bogus votes are being included. He alleged that in the fast-changing political scenario, the YSRCP has realised that they cannot win the elections in a fair manner and resorting to tactics like registering bogus voters to rig the polls.

The TDP chief said after identifying 20 lakh bogus votes, they have lodged a complaint with the Chief Electoral Officer with evidence. He said party leaders should give top priority to verification of voters’ list in every constituency.

He warned of action against the officials who resort to removing votes of TDP sympathisers. He called upon the party leaders to increase people’s participation in the verification of voters’ list.