TDP bid to besiege mines office foiled

Vijayawada: Police foiled the attempt of TDP to lay siege to the office of Director of Mines and Geology on Wednesday. They arrested the TDP leaders in both Krishna and NTR districts.

TDP planned an agitation against illegal excavation of sand in the River Krishna and transportation by besieging the office at Ibrahimpatnam. Vijayawada cops arrested former minister Devineni Umamaheswararao while he was going to Ibrahimpatnam office. Later, he was shifted to Vijayawada One-Town police station.

Prior to that, he staged a protest along with TDP leaders at Gollapudi village. Speaking on the occasion, Devineni alleged that the YSRCP government has been exploiting the sand and over Rs 40,000 crore from sand smuggling was transferred to the YSRCP top leaders. Meanwhile, NTR district police arrested former MLA and Telugu Mahila state president Vangalapudi Anitha.

The police arrested while she was on the way to the TDP Central office. Later, she was shifted to Nunna Police Station. Likewise, the police also arrested Krishna District TDP President Konkalla Narayana, former MLC Rajendra Prasad and many other leaders.