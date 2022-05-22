TDP chief Naidu vows to continue fight till arrest of MLC

Vijayawada: TDP national president and former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu here on Saturday demanded the arrest of YSRCP MLC Anantababu, who was the main accused in the 'murder' of his car driver.

Naidu asserted that the TDP agitation would continue till the accused MLC was arrested. The ongoing attempts to save the MLC in the ghastly murder were highly condemnable.

In a statement here, the TDP chief condemned the manner in which the police behaved with their party fact-finding committee that visited Kakinada. The police treatment of the TDP committee at the hospital was objectionable, he said.

Naidu accused the police of trying to misdirect the case though the parents were saying that their son, Subrahmanyam, had been killed. There were many doubts and suspicions on the death of the MLC car driver. That was why the TDP formed the fact finding committee to find out the truth.

Chandrababu Naidu enquired about the health of party SC Cell president M S Raju, who was hospitalised after the police assault. The TDP would continue its fight till justice was done to the family of the slain driver.