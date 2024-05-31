TDP files complaint with EC over Sajjala’s remarks

Vijayawada: TDP leaders led by former minister Devineni Uma Maheswara Rao filed a complaint to Chief Election Commissioner against YSRCP general secretary Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy over his provocative statements directing the counting agents not to care for the rules and regulations on the day of counting to protect the interests of YSRCP.

The complaint lodged by TDP leaders, including G Lakshminarayana and M Subba Rao, stated that while addressing YSRCP counting agents Ramakrishna Reddy advised the chief election agents of the party to select the counting agents who do not care for rules and can argue vehemently even against the rules to subdue the agents of opposition parties.

The TDP leaders said that it is purely provocative statement made by Ramakrishna Reddy violating model code of conduct. The intent of the statement is certainly reflected in the behaviour of YSRCP counting agents in counting halls on June 4. They said that the YSRCP leader’s comments were made motive to disturb the counting process with unreasonable arguments in counting halls.

The TDP leaders appealed to Election Commission to arrange CC TV cameras at the place of parties’ counting agents are seated.

Meanwhile, the TDP leaders lodged a complaint at Tadepalli police station seeking immediate arrest of Ramakrishna Reddy for his statements with mala fide intention to instigate riots, promoting enmity, hatred and ill-will between classes and groups and to disturb the counting process in violation of model code. They stated that the statement of Ramakrishna Reddy is highly provocative violating model code.

The TDP leaders demanded the police to book criminal case against Ramakrishna Reddy under various sections and arrest him immediately.