TDP lashes out at Ambati Rambabu for comments on Chandrababu’s yagam

Vijayawada : After the Telugu Desam Party chief Chandrababu performed yagam and homam at his residence in Undavalli, AP Minister Ambati Rambabu criticized it saying that Babu is today’s yajnas are for the people or the backstabbing is for the people; and slammed the TDP chief on the same on Twitter (X) platform.

TDP leader and former minister Jawahar was furious on these comments. He asked why do you care if Chandrababu performs yagam. He said that if there is an attempt to destroy Chandrababu's Yajna for the state, people will surely dethrown him in near future, he said.