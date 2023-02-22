TDP leader Pattabhi produced in court

Vijayawada (NTR district): Telugu Desam Party official spokesman Kommareddy Pattabhiram, Gannavaram TDP leader Dontu Chinna and other leaders and activists, who were arrested on Monday on the charges of attacking the police, were produced in a local court in Gannavaram on Tuesday. they were sent to judicial remand.

Gannavaram police registered cases on Pattabhiram and another 10 leaders and activists alleging that the latter had attacked the police in Gannavaram when the TDP workers staged a protest after the party office was ransacked allegedly by the followers of Gannavaram MLA Vamsi.

It may be recalled here that high tension was prevailed in Gannavaram on Monday when the YSRCP workers allegedly attacked and ransacked the TDP office. Pattabhiram along with other TDP leaders went from Vijayawada to Gannavaram to visit the office and lodge a complaint to the police. Gannavaram police booked cases against Pattabhiram and arrested. He was produced in the local court and sent to judicial remand.

On the other hand, Chandana, Pattabhiram's wife, was placed under house arrest on Tuesday. She decided to go to Gannavaram to meet her husband and other arrested leaders. Police didn't allow her to come out of the house located in Gurunanak colony in Vijayawada and prevented her from going to Gannavaram.

She expressed apprehensions about the safety of her husband and demanded for his release.

The TDP leaders strongly condemned the arrest of Pattabhiram and alleged that false cases were registered against him.