TDP to file pvt cases on police excesses

Vijayawada: TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu warned 'tainted' police officers of serious action if they continue to harass and threaten TDP activists.

He said that the TDP will not keep quiet if the State government continues to harass TDP sympathisers by foisting cases.

Speaking to mediapersons at the party State office in Mangalagiri, Naidu alleged that the CID police were not following the Supreme Court orders and harassing MP Raghurama Krishna Raju. He said that the police foisted cases on 600 people and without giving 41 A notice arrested 120 people. Cases were being foisted on people if they made any comments against the State govt in social media or criticised it for not fulfilling promises He said that government has been using tainted police officers to harass TDP men. He also alleged police excesses on a person working at TDP State office.

The victim Sambasiva Rao working in TDP office stated that the police came to his house at 7 am and took away his mobile phone. They forcefully took him to CID office and tortured him on the charges of forwarding a message. Condemning the police action, Naidu said that the police jumped the compound wall and arrested another person Venkatesh for sharing a post in social media. He said that the CID police tortured Venkatesh and changed the reports given by doctors on his physical condition. He warned tainted officers of serious action.

The TDP chief appealed to partymen to inform the party office immediately if any police officer tried to arrest them at midnight without serving prior notice. The party will come to the rescue of partymen. He said that the DGP should give explanation on the present harassment of TDP activists by the police. He alleged that the police was trying to resort to custodial torture and custodial murders.

Chandababu Naidu warned that the TDP will file private cases against police excesses and complain to the Central government and Human Rights Commission.